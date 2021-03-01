Blair William & Co. IL Sells 308 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.40.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

