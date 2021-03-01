Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,357 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of VLO opened at $76.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,565.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.