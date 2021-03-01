Blair William & Co. IL Sells 761 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $78.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $81.80.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

