Blockstack Reaches Market Cap of $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.