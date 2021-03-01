Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,400 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $53.07. 13,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,045. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $54.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

