Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,656 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 261,310 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $590.99. 28,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.97 and a 200 day moving average of $432.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.