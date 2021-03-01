Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.76. 39,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

