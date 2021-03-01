Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,118 shares of company stock worth $4,282,464 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

