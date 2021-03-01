Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000.

HCARU traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $10.74. 164,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,679. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

