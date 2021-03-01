Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the third quarter valued at $3,153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

GSAH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,376. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.