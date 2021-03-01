BMO Capital Markets Boosts PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to $3.25

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

