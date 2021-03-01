BMO Capital Markets Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $3.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.