BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOOD. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Goodfood Market and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.18.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.46.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

