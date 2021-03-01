BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNPQY. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

