Boosted Finance Trading Up 61.7% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $3.69 million and $375,759.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $61.61 or 0.00124997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.25 or 0.00517827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00071831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00077882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00076097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00463241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.