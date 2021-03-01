Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.58.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boralex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,428.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,129.03%.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

