Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.58.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,428.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boralex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,129.03%.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

