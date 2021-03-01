BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $69.92 million and $355,171.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

