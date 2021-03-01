BOScoin Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $904,553.38 and $13.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002625 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 122.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006396 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

