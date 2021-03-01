Boston Partners Has $338.90 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Partners cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778,451 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.08% of Aflac worth $338,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 12.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,481 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $47.89 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.