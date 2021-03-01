Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $506,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $332.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

