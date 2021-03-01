Bounce Token (OLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.48 Million (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,501.51 or 0.05214066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00789058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00029924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041498 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

