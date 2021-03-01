Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Has $2.74 Million Stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II accounts for approximately 0.4% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $7,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,595,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,101. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

