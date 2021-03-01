Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $25.69 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 460,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,686,000. Popular accounts for approximately 3.7% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

