Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,819. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

