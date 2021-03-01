Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up about 1.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 31,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

