Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,625 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,596,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,545. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

