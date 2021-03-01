Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the January 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,003,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BMIX opened at $0.03 on Monday. Brazil Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

In related news, Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of Brazil Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. It owns mineral rights for gold, diamonds, cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, nickel, industrial sand, granite, feldspar, titanium, iron, and rare earths, as well as precious gems, such as aquamarine, beryl, and tourmaline.

