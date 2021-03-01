Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 135,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 69,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

BWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

