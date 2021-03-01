Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $61.93. 145,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

