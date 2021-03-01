Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) were up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 367,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 828,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a P/E ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

