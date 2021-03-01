Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce sales of $27.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.10 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $107.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.83 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,029. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $283.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

