Brokerages Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PBF Logistics by 37.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,545. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

