Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

