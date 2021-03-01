Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

AMSC traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $25.89. 261,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,892. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $714.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

