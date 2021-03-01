Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NYSE FR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.98. 1,508,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

