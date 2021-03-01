Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $51.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $199.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.34 million to $200.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.86 million, with estimates ranging from $205.34 million to $217.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 416,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,632. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

