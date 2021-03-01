Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on AUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 565,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 347,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,203,635. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

