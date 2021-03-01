Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target at $33.67

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,176 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

