Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) PT at $30.60

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,999,000 after buying an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 1,016,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,779,307. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.