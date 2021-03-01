Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) PT at $5.16

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $127,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 141,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

