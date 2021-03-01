Brokerages Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) PT at $20.75

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

NYSE CVI opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.