Brokerages Set Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Target Price at €69.43

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.43 ($81.68).

Several equities analysts have commented on FIE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of FRA FIE traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €65.30 ($76.82). 51,187 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is €70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.14. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

