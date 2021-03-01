Brokerages Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) PT at $34.71

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,678. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.