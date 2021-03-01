Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $50.13

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,613 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,031. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,416. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

