Brokers Issue Forecasts for Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $129.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 281.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $7,144,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,499,085.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,782,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $2,646,498.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,981,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,450,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,925 shares of company stock worth $22,527,327. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

