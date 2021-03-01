Brokers Set Expectations for Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQR. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

NYSE:EQR opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.