Brokers Set Expectations for Excelsior Mining Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Excelsior Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.35 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Excelsior Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of TSE MIN opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of C$257.95 million and a PE ratio of -17.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. Excelsior Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

