Brokers Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $165.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

