BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 456.5% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $10.73 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

